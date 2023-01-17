Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy start to your Tuesday, possible showers later this afternoon

70s are possible later this week
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Have the rain gear on standby, temperatures are expected to be mild once again as winds flow in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The change in wind direction yields any opportunity for cold air, and instead favors the possibility for showers and warmer air to move in to the area for this afternoon

A big warm-up continues into Wednesday. Highs will attempt to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with scattered clouds and breezes around 10-20 mp. Southerly winds push us into the 70s on Thursday. A few more showers are possible, but probably not as many as what we had Tuesday.

The warm weather won’t stick around long. Temperatures fall back to near-average by the weekend. Highs stay mainly in the 50s into next week. There is a chance of heavier rain late this weekend. While not a guarantee it’ll happen, it would really help with the drought. We’ll keep you updated through the week.

Monday Night

Cloudy. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday

Mainly cloudy. High 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

