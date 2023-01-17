Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a shooting where a victim showed up at the hospital.

Police say around 9:00 p.m. Monday officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital in reference to a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the hospital they were notified by medical staff that a 19-year-old female was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The female was listed in critical condition and transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

