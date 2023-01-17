Planters searches for next class of Peanutters to drive the Nutmobile

The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.
The iconic Nutmobile is a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels.(Hormel Foods)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST
(Gray News) – Planters is looking for its next fleet of college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut across the country in the iconic Nutmobile.

The makers of the Planters brand are looking for three Peanutters to drive a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels, while “shellebrating” the communities they visit.

“This is our second class of Peanutters, and we are excited to keep the Nutmobile rolling along throughout the United States as we visit our fans in their hometowns,” associate brand manager Yemi Gilland said.

The Peanutter position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2023 through June 2024.

Applicants should be a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree who is proficient in nut puns.

