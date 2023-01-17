PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win

Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) – After the University of Georgia’s recent championship win over Texas Christian University, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to the UGA president urging him to retire the school’s English bulldog mascot, Uga.

The organization stated the school’s use of Uga drives demand for breathing-impaired breeds like pugs, boxers and English bulldogs.

In the letter, PETA cited several studies that indicate these dogs are bred to have deformities that cause labored breathing, snorting, coughing, gagging, tiring easily and fainting.

“Many can’t even go for a walk or chase a ball without gasping for air,” PETA wrote.

PETA’s motto reads in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment.”

The organization said that Uga is not a toy to be carted to chaotic football stadiums across the country.

Instead, PETA is asking the university’s president to replace Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a “winning way.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb White tells WITN he was in his living room making music when he first heard multiple...
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Splashing water
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
Chief Magistrate Clint Smith, passed away after fighting a short illness.
Lenoir County chief magistrate, son of former sheriff dies after short illness
Egg prices have increased due to the bird flu.
Rising eggs costs are breaking records set decades ago
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

Latest News

North Carolina Zoo mourns loss of Natalie the rhino
Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
Mayor says shootings were indeed politically motivated.
Failed candidate facing shooting charges
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
LIVE: Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House
El presidente Joe Biden habla en la Iglesia Bautista Ebenezer, en Atlanta, el domingo 15 de...
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure