Peace and Unity march held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Around 100 people participated in a peace and unity march in Jacksonville Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Keeping the Dream Alive committee hosted its 16th annual march starting at city hall. People sang and chanted while walking to the courthouse, and then back to city hall where the march wrapped up.

Mary Louise Pearson Moore with the MLK Keeping the Dream Alive committee says, “The reason we keep this going is because we don’t want nothing to fall short, we want the children, even the little ones that didn’t even march today. They are coming up and they’ll see they can carry it on. That’s why we keeping it going.”

The foundation hopes to have an even bigger crowd next year to celebrate and honor Dr. King.

