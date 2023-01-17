Man who died in Raleigh police custody had been tased

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh police said they used a taser on a man before he died as he was being taken into police custody this morning.

It happened at a sweepstakes business on Rock Quarry Road before sunrise.

Police Chief Estella Patterson said it began with a suspicious vehicle outside the business. As officers were trying to arrest the man, the chief said he ran into the woods.

Having difficulty getting the man under control, Patterson said officers tased him and the suspect became unresponsive.

Despite immediate life-saving measures, the chief said the man, whose name hasn’t been released, later died at the hospital.

Six officers involved with the arrest are now on administrative duty while the SBI handles the investigation.

