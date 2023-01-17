Kenansville police looking for hit & run driver after pedestrian & two vehicles hit

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them find a hit & run driver who struck a person and two vehicles in a parking lot this morning.

Kenansville police said it happened at Jackson’s IGA on South Main Street.

Police said the dark Chevy Tahoe, or possibly a Yukon, injured a pedestrian, struck two parked vehicles, and then quickly left.

The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for their injuries.

The vehicle will have damage on its front right side.

If you can help identify the driver, you should call Kenansville police at 910-271-1634 or the Highway Patrol at 910-862-3133 or *HP.

