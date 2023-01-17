Holton Ahlers heading to NFLPA Bowl

Game is January 28th
Holton Ahlers reflects ahead of senior day game with ECU football
Holton Ahlers reflects ahead of senior day game with ECU football(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU and D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers will get to showcase his skills in another postseason all-star game. Holton tweeting he will play in the NFLPA Bowl later this month.

Holton was the “Player of the Game” at the Hula Bowl all-star game over the weekend. He threw a touchdown and helped his team win.

The NFLPA Bowl is in Los Angeles, California, on January 28th. It is shown on NFL Network.

NFLPA Bowl

