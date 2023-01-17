Holton Ahlers heading to NFLPA Bowl
Game is January 28th
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU and D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers will get to showcase his skills in another postseason all-star game. Holton tweeting he will play in the NFLPA Bowl later this month.
Holton was the “Player of the Game” at the Hula Bowl all-star game over the weekend. He threw a touchdown and helped his team win.
The NFLPA Bowl is in Los Angeles, California, on January 28th. It is shown on NFL Network.
