Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize

Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-of prize
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-of prize
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County man won a $1 million scratch-off prize.

N.C. Education Lottery says Richard Todd of Roanoke Rapids took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Todd purchased his winning Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.

Todd could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He decided on the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,509.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. The state provided $89 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help Halifax County build new schools. For details on other ways Halifax County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb White tells WITN he was in his living room making music when he first heard multiple...
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Splashing water
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
Chief Magistrate Clint Smith, passed away after fighting a short illness.
Lenoir County chief magistrate, son of former sheriff dies after short illness
Egg prices have increased due to the bird flu.
Rising eggs costs are breaking records set decades ago
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

Latest News

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Don Davis to be sworn in
Congressman Don Davis to be sworn in Tuesday