Graffiti removed from Onslow County Public Safety Memorial

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A memorial to first responders that was vandalized over the weekend has been cleaned.

Churchgoers who share a parking lot with the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial noticed graffiti spray-painted at the site Sunday morning.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning by churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist Church, which shares a parking lot with the memorial. (WITN)

The anti-Christian phrases and symbols were removed today by Onslow County Asset & Facility Management. By this afternoon, the sculpture at the corner of Richlands Highway and NW Corridor Boulevard had been restored.

Fourteen names are currently on the sculpture of those who have died in service to the public.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

