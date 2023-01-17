Farmville Central, South Central hold MLK Day basketball showcases, Ingram returns to give back to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Martin Luther King Junior day means a full weekend of high school basketball showcases. Certainly, the case in the east. Kinston held their 2nd annual Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase on Saturday. The New Orleans Pelicans all-star came back to his hometown for it. He and his father presented his high school with a $10,000 check from his foundation. They also donated $5,000 to the Lenoir/Greene United Way.

The South Central girls hosting their inaugural MLK Showcase Monday in Winterville. NC State coach Wes Moore on hand to see North Pitt and Knightdale play.

5 games being held Monday. Zamareya Jones one of the stars of the event. She put on a show for the Wolfpack coaches. Panthers win 66-41.

Farmville Central hosting an MLK Showcase for the boys with games Saturday and Monday. They had six games on the schedule for this Monday including East Carteret and 1,000 point scorer Shamel Baker. He hit the mark last week.

East Carteret matched up with a very tough Wake Forest team who got out early and kept rolling. Sam Frye hit a few buckets in a row. Mariners fall 91-46.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.