Farmville Central goes from trailing in the second half to running time win over First Flight

Farmville Central 112, First Flight 71
Jah Short First Flight game
Jah Short First Flight game(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central closed out its Martin Luther King Junior showcase with a showcase of firepower as the Jaguars pulled away to a 112-71 win over First Flight.

The Jags trailed by a score in the third quarter of the game. But an absolute onslaught happened from there.

Jah Short had 36 points to lead all scorers. MJ Williams made six three-pointers in the fourth. Alex Moye also had 21 most coming in the third.

Farmville Central averaged 104 points per game in their three wins this week.

“It felt great knowing that we were down then one of the dunks gave us momentum to come back. MJ hit like three threes in a row,” says Farmville Central’s Jah Short, “Jayden Pitt against Greene Central he had a good game, last game I had a good game, then this game MJ stepped up and he had a good game. Really just shows that anybody can score.”

“I guess you could call it that,” says MJ Williams when asked if he was in the zone, “I just give all my credit to my teammates. You know, they kept finding me. Once I hit one and two, they was looking to get me the ball, so I just kept shooting.”

Farmville is 16-1 and host SouthWest Edgecombe on Friday night.

