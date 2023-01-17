ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People chanted quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous speeches as they honored his legacy, calling for equality through the streets of Greenville and rallying at the Pitt County Courthouse.

Social and economic injustice advocate, Richard Taylor says, “We are here because Martin Luther King would’ve been here right here with us advocating for those who are experiencing deprivation in the courts, oppression, social justice issues that many people won’t sacrifice their life for so that’s what we are here for.”

The group of people who came out wanted to pull back the curtain on issues often glossed over for the oppressed.

“I hope that people will start paying attention and know that when you say you’re going to serve the community, it should be about the entire community, not just sectors or sections of the community. We have needs and so something like this brings attention to the entirety and totality of the community. It’s about joining together to address the needs of the community-- everything from healthcare to education, to crime, economic development, things that will make lives better on a day-to-day basis to help those who are residents in Greenville and Pitt County,” said Rena Bunns, another social and economic injustice advocate.

MLK day is known not as a day off but a day on as many celebrations happened across ENC. The MLK Day of Service took place at River North Park.

Day of Service volunteer, Dan Burris says, “We’re here today to help out as part of Martin Luther King Jr. day of service at River Park North to clean up and give back to the community to try and celebrate this beautiful place we’ve got for people of all ages and all kinds to come and enjoy it.”

Both events were with intentions to make a difference by following in King’s footsteps.

“It’s important to be a part of the community and to give back. We all share in the responsibility to give back, take care of each other, and our environment,” says Burris.

Attendees of both events say it’s just the start and that there is still more to do in efforts to help better Pitt County and fight for the justice of many.

While the U.S. Census Bureau reports the population of black adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher is than ever before, the Coalition Against Racism echoes sentiments of civil rights leaders that there is always more work to be done to provide equity in our communities.

