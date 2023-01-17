ECU football announces two-game series with Liberty in 2024, 2029

“We are excited about this regional non-conference series with Liberty.”
ECU Football
ECU Football(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announces an agreement to play Liberty in 2024 and 2029

They have never played before. They will play at Liberty Sept. 21, 2024 and at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 22, 2029.

“We are committed to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups that will be of interest to our fan base,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “We are excited about this regional non-conference series with Liberty. We look forward to visiting Lynchburg in 2024 and welcoming the Flames to Greenville in 2029.”

From the press release: “Liberty will join Norfolk State (Aug. 31/home), Old Dominion (Sept. 7/road) and Appalachian State (Sept. 14/home) as additions to ECU’s 2024 non-conference schedule, while becoming the second announced opponent for the 2029 campaign (Old Dominion/Sept. 15/home).

ECU is also slated to host American Athletic Conference members Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas and Temple in 2024, while playing on the road at Charlotte, South Florida, SMU and UAB.”

