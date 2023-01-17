ECU baseball ranked 11th in Division One Baseball preseason poll

Deacons, Heels, and Pack all ranked as well
ECU blanks UNC to close weekend series.
ECU blanks UNC to close weekend series.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D1Baseball announced its preseason top 25 poll on Tuesday and East Carolina University is ranked 11th.

The Pirates open the season in a month when they host George Washington from February 17th to the 19th.

Wake Forest is ranked 6th, UNC is ranked 12th, and NC State checks in at 21st.

ECU will face both UNC and NC State this season for five games. Three against the Heels and two against the Wolfpack.

