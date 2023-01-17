ECU announces new cornerbacks coach

Jules Moninar comes to Greenville from Florida
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announced Tuesday morning the signing of Jules Montinar as its new cornerbacks coach and defensive game coordinator.

He comes to ECU from Florida where he served in the same capacity. He served as South Florida’s cornerbacks coach prior to Florida. He has also worked as a defensive assistant coach at Georgia, Baylor, Texas State, James Madison, and as a graduate assistant at Purdue and later Alabama.

“Jules is a high-character person who will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and staff,” Houston said. “He has a reputation as a dynamic recruiter and coach, who brings a wealth of experience in developing young men both on and off the field. We’re excited to welcome Jules and his family to Greenville and Pirate Nation.”

Montinar played at West Virginia and finished his college career at Eastern Kentucky.

Pirates cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis recently left for a job with Louisville football.

