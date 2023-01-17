East Duplin’s Hall commits to NCCU football
Daunte Hall made announcement on social media on Monday
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin senior Daunte Hall announced Monday night he has committed to North Carolina Central football.
Hall helped the Panthers to their first-ever state football title this year. He had 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. NCCU is coming off a Celebration Bowl win last month.
