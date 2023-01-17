East Duplin’s Hall commits to NCCU football

Daunte Hall made announcement on social media on Monday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin senior Daunte Hall announced Monday night he has committed to North Carolina Central football.

Hall helped the Panthers to their first-ever state football title this year. He had 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. NCCU is coming off a Celebration Bowl win last month.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb White tells WITN he was in his living room making music when he first heard multiple...
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Splashing water
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
Chief Magistrate Clint Smith, passed away after fighting a short illness.
Lenoir County chief magistrate, son of former sheriff dies after short illness
Egg prices have increased due to the bird flu.
Rising eggs costs are breaking records set decades ago
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

Latest News

Jah Short First Flight game
Farmville Central goes from trailing in the second half to running time win over First Flight
ECU men's baskeball
Schwartz says on radio show Small out for “Forseeable Future”
Holton Ahlers reflects ahead of senior day game with ECU football
Holton Ahlers heading to NFLPA Bowl
SouthWest Edgecombe girls basketball coach Sandra Langley ties NCHSAA career basketball wins...
SouthWest Edgecombe coach Langley becomes NCHSAA winningest basketball coach