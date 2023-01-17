Congressman Don Davis to be sworn in Tuesday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a delay, Congressman Don Davis is set to be sworn in Tuesday night.

The swearing-in will take place at the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville.

Judge James A. Wynn Jr. will administer the oath, which will be presided over by Judge Marvin K. Blount.

Davis replaces Representative G.K. Butterfield, who served the 1st Congressional District for 18 years before deciding to retire. Davis previously served as the mayor of Snow Hill and as a State Senator.

His swearing-in is Tuesday at 6 p.m.

