Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Showers End Early but Clouds Remain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain exits the area early this evening but we’ll be left with a cloudy and chilly night. Rainfall amounts stayed around or below a quarter of an inch as expected. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 40s by morning. Clouds will be hard to get rid of with only a few peeks of sun possible on Wednesday.

Winds start to increase on Thursday helping push temperatures into the 70s. Wind speeds will range between about 10 to 20 mph sustained, gusting up to around 30 mph for most. While a few showers are possible, rain chances look about half of what we saw on Tuesday and rainfall amounts look even lighter. Winds switch directions Thursday night into Friday. Windy north winds bring in cooler air that will knock us down to into average temperatures for the weekend. It won’t be as cold as last weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, ANOTHER chance of rain starts to arrive Saturday night. Rain picks up on Sunday with heavier rain possible. This round will be beneficial and improve drought conditions. Right now, we’re calling for 0.5-1″ of rain, but some data brings in over an inch. We’ll keep watching it for you.

Tuesday Night

Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Clouds linger with a few peeks of sun possible. High 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Spotty showers are possible. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

