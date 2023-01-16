Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Light Rain on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a cold weekend, we’ve started another warming trend. Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight but still worth a coat with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s. Clouds arrive first overnight with showers increasing Tuesday. It won’t be a lot of rain, with only up to a few tenths of an inch expected. You’ll want the rain gear as the rain moves through. Showers and light rain exit by Tuesday evening.

A big warm-up starts Wednesday. Highs will try to hit the 70s despite mostly cloudy skies. 10-20 mph southerly winds push us into the 70s on Thursday. A few more showers are possible, but probably not as many as what we had Tuesday.

The warm weather won’t stick around long. Temperatures fall back to near-average by the weekend. Highs stay mainly in the 50s into next week. There is a chance of heavier rain late this weekend. While not a guarantee it’ll happen, it would really help with the drought. We’ll keep you updated through the week.

Monday Night

Cloudy. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday

Mainly cloudy. High 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

