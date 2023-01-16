Women’s empowerment breakfast teaches self love in Greenville

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?

It seems easy enough, but we all know that sometimes being true to who you are can be a harder battle than it seems.

In those moments we can look to people like Shree Daniels to empower us to shine brighter.

Daniels is preparing for this year’s DareiiBe breakfast in Greenville.

DareiiBe has been around for nearly a decade, turning courage into inspirational messages. When Daniels isn’t leading the breakfast conversation, she is the executive pastor of Power Nation Church in Greenville.

Daniels is no stranger to overcoming obstacles.

At 14-years-old, she grieved her mother’s head-on collision death.

She uses her story to inspire other women to live up to their highest potential.

The DareiiBe breakfast will take place at the Greenville Convention Center on January 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information on tickets can be found here.

