SpaceX launch spotted flying across Eastern Carolina skies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy Rocket on a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force Saturday.

The SpaceX that took flight mission is classified, but this launch was visible to many here in Eastern Carolina. Just after the successful launch, two side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral.

WITN viewers sent in pictures of the Falcon Heavy Rocket above Williamston in Martin County around 6 p.m.

Space-X Falcon Heavy Rocket could be seen flying through the sky of Eastern Carolina (Brandon)

