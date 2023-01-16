SpaceX launch spotted flying across Eastern Carolina skies

SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket was seen by WITN viewers in Eastern Carolina.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket was seen by WITN viewers in Eastern Carolina.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy Rocket on a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force Saturday.

The SpaceX that took flight mission is classified, but this launch was visible to many here in Eastern Carolina. Just after the successful launch, two side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral.

WITN viewers sent in pictures of the Falcon Heavy Rocket above Williamston in Martin County around 6 p.m.

Space-X Falcon Heavy Rocket could be seen flying through the sky of Eastern Carolina
Space-X Falcon Heavy Rocket could be seen flying through the sky of Eastern Carolina

If you have any cool pictures that you would like to share with WITN, please submit them via Carolina Camera.

National egg shortage causes price increase
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
