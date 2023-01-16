Russell’s First Alert Forecast: MLK Monday looking fantastic, warm temperatures by Wednesday

A sharp rebound in temperatures is likely later this week
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Grab the winter coats! Mostly sunny skies are expected today as high pressure continues to build across the area. Northerly breezes may cause wind chill values to fall into the lower 20s at times. We’ll stay cold just in time for the start of Martin Luther King Jr. Day before slowly warming into the 60s by early week.

A few showers are expected Tuesday as a cold front passes through the area. Most spots may pick up around a tenth of an inch but not a total washout. Temperatures don’t fall behind the front, they keep rising! Highs will hit the low 60s Tuesday, the low 70s Wednesday, and the low 70s by Thursday. Another chance of rain looks possible by next Sunday.

Monday

Sunny, along with few breezes. High around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers. High near 58. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday

Skies clearing. High of 70. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

