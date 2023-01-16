Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are trying to find out who vandalized a county memorial that honors first responders who have died in the line of duty.

The Onslow County Public Safety Memorial was damaged sometime around Saturday with graffiti showing anti-Christian phrases and symbols.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning by churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist Church, which shares a parking lot with the memorial.

“This memorial honors those first responders who gave their lives while helping and protecting the citizens of Onslow County and is a symbol to their families that we will never forget their sacrifice,” said Norm Bryson, county emergency services director. “We have a lot of first responders in this county, paid and volunteer, that give their time and service to the public and this memorial shows our appreciation for them.”

Fourteen names are currently on the sculpture of those who have died in service to the public.

Clean-up of the graffiti will begin this week and anyone with information about the vandalism should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

The memorial will be cleaned up later this week. (Onslow County Government)

