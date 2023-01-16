New Bern stormwater drainage project begins

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A stormwater drainage project begins Monday at Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on E. Front Street. The project will take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete.

The City of New Bern says this project is intended to improve stormwater drainage at the park. Crews will be installing stormwater pipes and catch basins along the entrance road and parts of the southern loop.

The park will not close, but crews may temporarily barricade areas they are actively working on, along with adjacent parking spaces. All park amenities will remain open.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.