New Bern stormwater drainage project begins

Stormwater drainage project begins in New Bern
Stormwater drainage project begins in New Bern(Live 5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A stormwater drainage project begins Monday at Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on E. Front Street. The project will take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete.

The City of New Bern says this project is intended to improve stormwater drainage at the park. Crews will be installing stormwater pipes and catch basins along the entrance road and parts of the southern loop.

The park will not close, but crews may temporarily barricade areas they are actively working on, along with adjacent parking spaces. All park amenities will remain open.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
Splashing water
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck

Latest News

Greenville police are investigating a murder.
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures another
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in ENC
Martin Luther King Jr events throughout ENC
NCEL 01-15-2023
NCEL 01-15-2023
SpaceX launch spotted flying across Eastern Carolina skies