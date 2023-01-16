Lenoir County chief magistrate, son of former sheriff dies after short illness

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Clint Smith passed away this morning after serving as Chief Magistrate in Lenoir County for the past 24 years.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Smith passed away today after being sick.

Smith is the son of the late Sheriff W. E. “Billy” Smith and husband of current LCSO Captain Christy Smith. Captain Smith posted on her Facebook that Clint passed away this morning around 6:40 a.m.

Before his role as magistrate, Smith previously served as a probation/parole officer, according to the LCSO.

LSCO said in a Facebook post, “In addition to his service to our community, Clint was a dedicated son, husband, brother, and father. His legacy will continue through his family and all of us who had the privilege to serve with Clint through the years.”

