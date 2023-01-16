GOLDSBORO POLICE: Child expected to recover after being shot by another child

POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A child is expected to recover after an accidental shooting involving another child.

Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.

WITN is told that an 8-year-old relative accidentally shot the 7-year-old.

The 7-year-old child is at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville after being airlifted from UNC Health Wayne.

As of Monday morning, Goldsboro Police say the 7-year-old is in fair condition.

Investigators and crime scene specialists from Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau are actively working on gathering information in reference to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
Splashing water
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck

Latest News

Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized
Caleb White tells WITN he was in his living room making music when he first heard multiple...
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Stormwater drainage project begins in New Bern
New Bern stormwater drainage project begins
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in ENC
Martin Luther King Jr events throughout ENC