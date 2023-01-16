Biden to give keynote speech at MLK Day Breakfast

FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
FILE- President Joe Biden is shown in this file photo at the White House.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will join civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network for their Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast, where Biden will deliver the keynote address, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The annual event will honor former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Arndrea Waters King and “other national leaders who have kept Dr. King’s mission alive,” the group said.

In addition to Pelosi, honorees include Arndrea Waters King, who is president of the Drum Major Institute; Minyon Moore, principal of the Dewey Square Group; and Ray Curry, president of United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers of America, or UAW.

Other participants include Martin Luther King, III, chairman of the board of the Drum Major Institute; Ebonie Riley, senior vice president of policy and strategic partnerships at National Action Network’s Washington Bureau; and Tanya L. Lombard, vice president of Global Public, and External Affairs and head of multicultural strategic initiatives at AT&T Services, Inc.

The event is among many honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, the federal holiday held to honor King’s birthday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
Splashing water
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck

Latest News

Stormwater drainage project begins in New Bern
New Bern stormwater drainage project begins
FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian...
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
Italian paramilitary police say they have arrested convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro...
Italy: No 1 wanted Mafia boss held after 30 years on the run
Greenville police are investigating a murder.
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures another