Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways.

Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek.

According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It can include human waste, food scraps, oils, soaps, and chemicals, as well as, water from sinks, showers, toilets, washing machines, and dishwashers.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality division of water resources has been notified and is reviewing the leakage.

