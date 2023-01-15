Rising eggs costs are breaking records set decades ago

We have not so egg-citing news for all bakers, omelet connoisseurs, or just an egg-loving family.
National egg shortage causes price increase
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Egg prices are at their highest price in five decades, and inflation is not the only thing to blame.

The retail price of eggs has increased by 60% in the past year according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

This is the highest price increase of eggs since 1973, with eggs averaging $1.78 in December of 21, and just a year later, they averaged $4.28, with prices only increasing.

Kathy Willams, an egg lover, says she stopped buying so many eggs in bulk as egg prices rose 11.8% between November and December of last year.

“It’s made a difference with me because normally I go out and buy like 6 dozen at one time because I like devilled eggs, boiled eggs, fried eggs, scrambled eggs, cheese eggs, omelets, and so yes I think it has affected me somewhat,” said Williams.

So, where is all the egg–flation coming from? Amid the rising cost of living, farmers are facing the deadliest outbreak of the avian flu in U.S. history.

According to the CDC, this outbreak has killed more than 50 million birds since the start of 2022. This means bird owners could lose thousands of dollars if their flock contracts the virus.

If one chicken gets the avian flu, owners have to kill the rest of the flock because it’s a very contagious virus and there is no known cure.

“300 birds, if you buy them at 19 weeks old are ready. that’s 4,200 dollars right there,” said Stanley Whaley, a local egg distributor.

In response, Whaley has cracked down on his bird’s health in hopes he won’t have to rise his prices.

“I’m still sticking at three dollars a dozen it’s low but it’s affordable it pays for the feed and then some so it’s okay, you’re not going to get rich at it, so why start today,” said Whaley.

As for consumers, they are not only searching for cheap eggs but hatching ways to get their hands on more eggs.

“Oh yes, but I have to, I have to, I have no choice I thought about going and buying me some chickens, find some that lay eggs, it would be a lot cheaper but with that being said this is just crazy,” said customer, Eric Daniels.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
George Tyson was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6th murder of Broderick Harris.
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
Body camera footage shows officers repeatedly used a stun gun to restrain 31-year-old Keenan...
GRAPHIC: Teacher dies after LAPD officer uses Taser during traffic stop
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death

Latest News

National egg shortage causes price increase
National egg shortage causes price increase
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
Splashing water
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child