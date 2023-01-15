Rising eggs costs are breaking records set decades ago

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Egg prices are at their highest price in five decades, and inflation is not the only thing to blame.

The retail price of eggs has increased by 60% in the past year according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

This is the highest price increase of eggs since 1973, with eggs averaging $1.78 in December of 21, and just a year later, they averaged $4.28, with prices only increasing.

Kathy Willams, an egg lover, says she stopped buying so many eggs in bulk as egg prices rose 11.8% between November and December of last year.

“It’s made a difference with me because normally I go out and buy like 6 dozen at one time because I like devilled eggs, boiled eggs, fried eggs, scrambled eggs, cheese eggs, omelets, and so yes I think it has affected me somewhat,” said Williams.

So, where is all the egg–flation coming from? Amid the rising cost of living, farmers are facing the deadliest outbreak of the avian flu in U.S. history.

According to the CDC, this outbreak has killed more than 50 million birds since the start of 2022. This means bird owners could lose thousands of dollars if their flock contracts the virus.

If one chicken gets the avian flu, owners have to kill the rest of the flock because it’s a very contagious virus and there is no known cure.

“300 birds, if you buy them at 19 weeks old are ready. that’s 4,200 dollars right there,” said Stanley Whaley, a local egg distributor.

In response, Whaley has cracked down on his bird’s health in hopes he won’t have to rise his prices.

“I’m still sticking at three dollars a dozen it’s low but it’s affordable it pays for the feed and then some so it’s okay, you’re not going to get rich at it, so why start today,” said Whaley.

As for consumers, they are not only searching for cheap eggs but hatching ways to get their hands on more eggs.

“Oh yes, but I have to, I have to, I have no choice I thought about going and buying me some chickens, find some that lay eggs, it would be a lot cheaper but with that being said this is just crazy,” said customer, Eric Daniels.

