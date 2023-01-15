Guitarfest shines lights on local and upcoming musicians at 9th annual festival

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina music association hosted its annual music festival to highlight local and upcoming artists, as well as, give back to the community.

The annual Guitarfest festival has been hosted by The Beaufort County Traditional Music Association (BCTMA) for the last nine years and each year the festival gets bigger, according to BCTMA board member Jay Costello.

“It was just a small couple hours event when we first started in a different building then we are in now but other the last 7-8 years we have hundreds of people that come through to see the show,” said Costello.

Guitarfest’s lineup features local and upcoming artists. Costello said this is an opportunity for them to perform outside of a bar and in front of a bigger audience.

“It’s not about us it’s really about the musicians, and we have tried to over the years to make it an opportunity, particularly for younger musicians,” said Costello.

Younger musicians like Morgan Hudson Vickers were able to make their first stage debut at the annual music event. She says fell in love with music at a young age and before today, she’d only played for crowds in local Greenville bars.

“Well, my dad bought me my first guitar at 11 kinda been playing off and on since then sang in church ya know played the tambourine. I remember being 4 years old just kinda shaking the tambourine singing This Little Light of Mine, so music’s always been a part of my life,” said Vickers.

The event not only provides fun for the community, but this year, it gives back to Eagle Wing, a local food pantry with monetary and/ or can food donations.

The Fledhousen family came to support the local artists and donate some canned foods.

“Well, we did bring some canned goods and stuff like that and also we just wanted to see the music, see what there was to see,” said Keenan Fledhousen.

Costello told WITN he wants to expand next year’s Guitarfest by providing an even bigger range of music.

