Eastern Carolina boy scouts take a polar plunge

Boy scouts participating in polar plunge at winter merit badge camp.
Boy scouts participating in polar plunge at winter merit badge camp.(cynthia king)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Boy Scouts here in eat took a plunge into bitterly cold water at a Merit Badge Weekend camp.

This weekend’s annual merit badge camp is held every January, but this year was the first year for the Polar Bear plunge. The 2023 Polar Bear Winter Merit Badge Camp hosted almost 300 campers.

A combined total of 43 scouts and leaders took the plunge into 47-degree water Saturday morning. All scouts received a merit badge for attending camp, but those that took the plunge were awarded another special patch that signifies their bravery for jumping in.

According to Polar Bear Merit Badge Camp Director, Cynthia King, scouts had the opportunity to earn two to five merit badges over the weekend.

Merit badges are earned based on activities completed within an area or skill scouts are studying. Some of the most popular badges to earn during this weekend camp included aviation, rifle, shotgun, archery, and fingerprinting.

King says many of the scouts had the polar plunge on their bucket lists.

