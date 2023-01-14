White House: More classified documents found at Biden’s home than previously revealed

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where first lady Jill Biden had surgery to remove skin cancer.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden’s private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden’s garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president.

Sauber said in a statement Saturday that Biden’s personal lawyers, who did not have security clearances, stopped their search after finding the first page on Wednesday evening. Sauber found the remaining material Thursday, as he was facilitating their retrieval by the Department of Justice. He said the department officials with him “immediately took possession of them.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
Childcare facility closed immediately via Facebook post
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
George Tyson III
Greenville police searching for murder suspect
"Bar 2022" is a new plan that will take away the 500-foot-ordinance in Greenville
Greenville city leaders approve “bar 2022″ ordinance
Linc Brooks
Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine

Latest News

Buildings impacted by Russian missile shelling are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
New WHO guidelines recommend more masking
RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 0114
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize