Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A national company dedicated a day to giving free wellness checks within their stores almost a decade ago.

More than 4,600 Walmart’s participated in Walmart’s Wellness Check day of 2023. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a Walmart customer could get a free health screening. The check-up consisted of checking glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and BMI.

Participating Walmarts also provided affordable immunizations for illnesses like the flu, mumps, and measles and the COVID-19 vaccine was available for free.

Select stores gave free vision screenings and wellness products to their customers.

Jasmine Smith, who got a free wellness check, said that it’s better to be informed about your health than to be curious.

“I would tell them that this only takes five minutes of your time. I just to know. And it’s better to be informed than just wondering, ya know, what could be the results? What could be the mystery? So, I would just, ya know.. know about your own body,” said Smith.

The Greenville Neighborhood Market did give out wellness kits with items like flu medicine and a variety of vitamins to a select number of customers. Since starting in 2014, Walmart Wellness Day has provided more than 500 million free health screenings to customers.

