UNC men roll past Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve Dmarco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59.

Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina’s bench contributed 26 points to the win effort. El Ellis scored 22 points for Louisville which hasn’t won since Dec. 17.

