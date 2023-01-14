UNC men roll past Louisville

UNC 80, Louisville 59
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve Dmarco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59.

Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina’s bench contributed 26 points to the win effort. El Ellis scored 22 points for Louisville which hasn’t won since Dec. 17.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
Childcare facility closed immediately via Facebook post
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
George Tyson III
Greenville police searching for murder suspect
"Bar 2022" is a new plan that will take away the 500-foot-ordinance in Greenville
Greenville city leaders approve “bar 2022″ ordinance
Ronald Parker, Zamian Harris
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

Latest News

Kinston coaches return
Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown
Langley ties record for most wins
SouthWest Edgecombe girls basketball coach Sandra Langley ties NCHSAA career basketball wins record
Jacksonville All-American Speedway
NASCAR-sanctioned racing coming to newly renamed New River All-American Speedway
Farmville Central Greene Central
Farmville Central boys, D.H. Conley girls earn wins to claim conference lead