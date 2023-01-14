Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide earlier this month.

Dontarious Whitehead and Mark Smith were both arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with first-degree homicide after an investigation into the death of Darnell Battle.

Battle died after sustaining injuries from a fight at the 1200 block of Hargrove Street on Jan. 5th.

Investigators determined Whitehead and Smith both attended a party at 1206 Branch Street that night and encountered Battle on the roadway in front of the house. They began to argue and eventually began to fight, which led to Battle’s death.

Whitehead and Smith received no bond for their involvement in Battle’s death. Their first court date is Jan.18th.

