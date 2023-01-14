Storm drain renovations coming to Union Point Park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Parts of an Eastern Carolina park will be temporarily closed due to storm drain renovations.

According to New Bern spokesperson, Colleen Roberts, a few sections of Union Point Park will be closed starting next Monday. Residents should expect construction near the south entrance and around the loop over the next few weeks.

“If you’ve visited New Bern or Union Point Park you know that this is a low-lying area that often floods during hurricanes,” Roberts said. “This project will help alleviate some of the drainage and help get some of that water out of the park during the winter.”

Roberts tells WITN the only thing locals should be worried about is the noise from the construction.

The park will remain open and the project should last up to 3 weeks.

