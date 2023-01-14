SouthWest Edgecombe girls basketball coach Sandra Langley ties NCHSAA career basketball wins record

Senior Pridgen hits 1,000th career point in game
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - The SouthWest Edgecombe girls basketball team defeated Washington this evening 64-37 for a historic night in Pinetops.

Cougars head girls basketball coach Sandra Langley now shares the record for most wins in North Carolina High School Athletic Association basketball history. She ties Harvey Reid of Wilson Fike and Elm City at 818 career wins. Players past and present were there to celebrate the moment with coach.

“It meant a lot because they are all apart of it. Without them it is not possible. There is a lot of great memories there. Regardless of the records were, there’s a lot of great memories with each season,” says coach Sandra Langley, “A lot of them I hadn’t seen in a while. I see a lot of them occasionally but not all together. So that meant a lot.”

Langley’s senior star on this year’s team, Jer’lisah Pridgen scored her 1,000th career point in the win. She was honored after the game.

“It means a lot,” says Pridgen, “Kind of snuck up on me. I didn’t think that I was going to get there, but thank God I did.”

SouthWest Edgecombe faces Tarboro on Saturday night. Coach Langley would become the all-time NCHSAA basketball coaching wins leader alone if they win.

