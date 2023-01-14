Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds will hang around this weekend. Completely sunny skies aren’t expected until Sunday. Tonight, showers and sprinkles will redevelop as low pressure moves out. As temperatures drop toward freezing after midnight, a few snowflakes may mix in. Chances aren’t great and with temperatures above freezing, no issues are expected. Elevated surfaces (grass/decks/cars) could turn a little white if it snows hard enough. Not everyone sees rain or snow overnight.

Winds will pick up to 10 to 20 mph sustained for inland communities while the coast sees wind speeds between 15 to 30 mph. The wind and cloud cover keep highs in the low to mid-40s. Wind chills stay in the 30s! We’ll stay cold on Sunday before slowly climbing out of it by early next week.

A few showers are expected Tuesday as a dying cold front moves over the East. Temperatures don’t fall behind the front, they keep rising! Highs will hit the low 60s Tuesday, the upper 60s Wednesday, and the low 70s by Thursday. Another chance of rain looks likely on Thursday.

Saturday

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday

Mainly sunny. High 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High around 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

