Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Weekend

With temperatures dropping tonight, a few flurries are possible early Saturday morning
RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 0114
By Russell James
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds will hang around this weekend. Completely sunny skies aren’t expected until Sunday. Tonight, showers and sprinkles will redevelop as low pressure moves out. As temperatures drop toward freezing after midnight, a few snowflakes may mix in. Chances aren’t great and with temperatures above freezing, no issues are expected. Elevated surfaces (grass/decks/cars) could turn a little white if it snows hard enough. Not everyone sees rain or snow overnight.

Winds will pick up to 10 to 20 mph sustained for inland communities while the coast sees wind speeds between 15 to 30 mph. The wind and cloud cover keep highs in the low to mid-40s. Wind chills stay in the 30s! We’ll stay cold on Sunday before slowly climbing out of it by early next week.

A few showers are expected Tuesday as a dying cold front moves over the East. Temperatures don’t fall behind the front, they keep rising! Highs will hit the low 60s Tuesday, the upper 60s Wednesday, and the low 70s by Thursday. Another chance of rain looks likely on Thursday.

Saturday

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday

Mainly sunny. High 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High around 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
Childcare facility closed immediately via Facebook post
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
George Tyson III
Greenville police searching for murder suspect
"Bar 2022" is a new plan that will take away the 500-foot-ordinance in Greenville
Greenville city leaders approve “bar 2022″ ordinance
Linc Brooks
Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine

Latest News

RUSSELL FIRST ALERT 0114
Boys and Girls Club members submit artwork of historic Black STEM figures
Greenville Boys and Girls Club begins Black History Month Art Contest ahead of MLK Day
Greenville Boys and Girls Club begins Black History Month Art Contest ahead of MLK Day
The holidays have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean COVID-19 left with them
The holidays have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean COVID-19 left with them