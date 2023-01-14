Open Enrollment for ACA Ends Sunday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends on Sunday.

The program provides medical coverage for low-income and uninsured populations via Medicare or Medicaid.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said a record 16 million people have signed up since Nov. 1. More than 3 million of them are new to the exchange this year.

Federal enhancements reduce the price of coverage, giving Americans’ a chance to pay as little as $10.00 a month.

Community members are urging people in need to take advantage of the opportunity.

“You got to know that there is help and maybe it might not be for you. You’ve got to know the resources that you have out here as well,” said Dr. Tyrone Fleshman, a mental health volunteer in Havelock, and Pastor at Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Even after open enrollment ends, Americans with low income or who’ve lost health care benefits can still sign up throughout the year.

