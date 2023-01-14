NC State men upset 16th ranked Miami in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Ernest Ross scored on a go-ahead putback in traffic with 33 seconds left in overtime and North Carolina State beat No. 16 Miami 83-81.

The late basket was part of a huge day for Ross, a 6-foot-9 second-year forward. He finished with career highs of 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wolfpack. Farmville Central product Terquavion Smith had 20 points to lead the way for NC State.

Isaiah Wong had 25 points and six rebounds to lead Miami. The Hurricanes erased a 10-point deifict in this one after rallying from 16 down to win the first meeting.

North Carolina State is 14-4 and Miami is 14-3.

