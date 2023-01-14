NASCAR-sanctioned racing coming to newly renamed New River All-American Speedway

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Let’s go racing! NASCAR is coming to Onslow County. The newly named New River All-American Speedway announced they will host NASCAR-sanctioned racing starting this season.

“We’re really excited to have NASCAR come partner up with us this year,” says New River All-American Speedway owner Anthony Goodyear, “Advanced Auto Parts National weekly series points championship they have. I think it is going to open up a lot of doors for division around here. We have 5 divisions that are going to be NASCAR sanctioned.”

A chance to compete, and get even more competitive, had the drivers talking Friday morning.

“Mostly it has been positive. We had the chance to go through social media. Lots of emails supportive of us,” says New River All-American Speedway General Manager Jack Ward, “You always have the guys that are a little bit, you know, new ground that they have to learn to cover.”

“You’re going to gain points here. We are also working with Wake County, Wake County Speedway over there. He is a NASCAR-sanctioned track as well,” says Goodyear, “He runs on Friday nights. We’ll be able to, the teams will be able to run there Friday nights and then run here Saturday nights for the weekly series points championship.”

The hope is this will give people something to do Saturday night after spending the day at the base or the beach.

“Decreased our grandstand tickets to 10 dollars to make it more affordable to come to All-American Speedway,” says Goodyear.

“We’re out here to make this for Onslow County and the surrounding areas,” says Onslow County Commissioner Walter Scott, “Fans, we’re going to have a good time this year. So come out and be part of it. The Goodyear family has worked hard to make this happen.”

March 4th is the first big race night. The “$20,000-to-win Solid Rock Carriers Battle of the Stars”.

