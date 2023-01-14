Hall of Fame coach George Whitfield holds 50th annual free baseball clinic

“It doesn’t seem like it has been 50 years. Seems like it has been a lot shorter.”
Hall of Fame coach George Whitfield holds 50th annual free baseball clinic
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - In Goldsboro, hall of fame baseball coach George Whitfield held his 50th annual clinic Saturday. Coaches and players from all over the region came to the free clinic, the only one of its kind in the nation.

“A real fun thing to do. It doesn’t seem like it has been 50 years. Seems like it has been a lot shorter time than that. When you are having fun and baseball it kind of goes by quick,” says George Whitfield, “It hasn’t changed all that much. Some new techniques and stuff. Mechanics and all they are doing today are a little bit different. But same thing. You gotta hit it and you gotta catch it. I always get someone in the doctoral field. Someone orthopedic surgeon or physical therapy type person to talk to the kids about how to look after themselves as an athlete. How to look after their arm. I personally think some kids play too much baseball, they play in too many games, they throw too much, and don’t take any time off. I don’t think baseball is a game that you can play and throw every day of the year.”

The clinic was held at Wayne County Community College covering all different baseball topics. They raise funds throughout the year to cover the cost for the players to come for free.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

