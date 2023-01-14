Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder.
According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department.
Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris. Investigators say Harris was stabbed during a dispute in Greenville.
Tyson is in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.
