Greenville Police arrest murder suspect

George Tyson was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6th murder of Broderick Harris.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder.

According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department.

Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris. Investigators say Harris was stabbed during a dispute in Greenville.

Tyson is in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

