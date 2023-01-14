Greenville Police arrest murder suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder.

According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department.

Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick Harris. Investigators say Harris was stabbed during a dispute in Greenville.

Tyson is in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

