Greenville community comes together to celebrate J.H. Rose High School’s biggest supporter

Marvin Jarmin, who just celebrated attending 1,300 Rampants basketball games turns 76 years old Friday
The Greenville community came together to celebrate J.H. Rose High School’s biggest supporter
By Merit Morgan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People from J.H. Rose High School, along with members of the Greenville community, came together Friday to support and celebrate a big fan and supporter.

Marvin Jarmin just recently celebrated attending 1,300 Rampants basketball games. He celebrated his 76th birthday Friday in style. His brother Grant Jarman says, “Today’s all about Marvin because it’s his birthday but when I come to think about it, it’s more maybe about Greenville and how the city has always embraced Marvin and has taken care of Marvin and the love they have for him as he has for Greenville, is just a special event.”

As he turned 76 years young and enjoyed his favorite cake-- when asked about what he most looks forward to on his birthday day, he says he’s more worried about the upcoming game. “Basketball games at Rose High and friends. Winning games,” says Marvin.

Jarmin’s dear friend and coach at J.H. Rose says he loves seeing the impact Marvin has on every person he encounters.

“Kids come back and he’s such a good influence on people because he does things right. He doesn’t tell lies, and he just does things right and that’s what he expects people to be like,” says Rose Baseball Coach, Ronald Vincent.

Rose baseball player Hayes Johnson says having Marvin at every game has made his high school baseball career the most memorable. “Always having Marvin in the dugout has always been a joy. He’s always been there to hype us up and support us. I’ll remember him for many years. He’s always been a great guy to be around.”

Jarman’s love and support for the Rampants began in the early 1960s when his younger brother started playing high school sports and since then, the passion has continued to grow.

