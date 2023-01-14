Farmville Central boys, D.H. Conley girls earn wins to claim conference lead

Wins over rivals for both Vikings and Jaguars
Farmville Central Greene Central
Farmville Central Greene Central(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central girls won over their Farmville Central rivals 52-50 Friday night. First time the Rams have beaten the Jags since 2011.

The “Backyard Brawl” boys game went to Farmville Central as they claimed first place in the conference with a 97-70 win over Greene Central on the road. The Jags host Wilson Greenfield tomorrow and First Flight on Monday.

D.H. Conley girls got up early and went on to a big win to take sole possession of first place in the Big Carolina conference. They beat South Central 52-29.

The Conley boys also won in Winterville this evening topping South Central 63-43.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Childcare facility closed immediately via Facebook post
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
Linc Brooks
Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine
Brian Powell
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center

Latest News

Special Olympics North Carolina Coach of the Year
Greenville coach named 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina Coach of the Year
Bear Grass Charter boys top North Duplin
Bear Grass Charter boys basketball battles past North Duplin
ECU wide receiver CJ Johnson declares for NFL Draft
Former ECU, D.H. Conley wide receiver C.J. Johnson invited to NFL Combine
Bear Grass Charter boys basketball battles past North Duplin
Bear Grass Charter boys basketball battles past North Duplin