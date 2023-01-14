Farmville Central boys, D.H. Conley girls earn wins to claim conference lead

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central girls won over their Farmville Central rivals 52-50 Friday night. First time the Rams have beaten the Jags since 2011.

The “Backyard Brawl” boys game went to Farmville Central as they claimed first place in the conference with a 97-70 win over Greene Central on the road. The Jags host Wilson Greenfield tomorrow and First Flight on Monday.

D.H. Conley girls got up early and went on to a big win to take sole possession of first place in the Big Carolina conference. They beat South Central 52-29.

The Conley boys also won in Winterville this evening topping South Central 63-43.

