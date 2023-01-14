Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown

Stackhouse, Dawson bring teams back to play in their hometown
Kinston coaches return
Kinston coaches return
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A busy day around the sports scene but a big day in Kinston as the 2nd annual Brandon Ingram Martin Luther King Junior showcase tournament. His father Donald on hand presenting awards. He shared about how big it is for Kinston basketball.

“He’s at a level now, he’s an all-star in the NBA. He’s playing really good in the NBA. He’s a representative of the New Orleans Pelicans. We wanted to make sure represented that type of tournament, type of environment for the home gym he actually played and grew up in,” says Donald Ingram, “A lot of the coaches actually played here and went on to another institution and started coaching. Then we have some that actually coached here and went to another institution. So it’s kind of like a homecoming of coaches that’s going to be coming back and competing against each other.”

Former players like George Stackhouse who coaches Westover in Fayetteville and Kinston all-time leading scorer Craig Dawson who now coaches Virginia’s Woodbury Forest.

“It’s special man. You can’t take this thing for granted. We are part of such an amazing community around here,” says former Kinston star Craig Dawson, “To be able to bring people together in such a positive way is super awesome.”

