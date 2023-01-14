Ahlers named “Player of the Game” at the Hula Bowl all-star game
ECU teammate Henderson played in game as well.
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, FL (WITN) - Former ECU and D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers named the player of the game for the Hula Bowl Senior All-Star game on Saturday.
Holton did it with his legs and his arm as he threw a touchdown to help his team win 16-13.
Ahlers was joined by ECU teammate Noah Henderson who played on his team’s offensive line.
