Ahlers named “Player of the Game” at the Hula Bowl all-star game

ECU teammate Henderson played in game as well.
Holton Ahlers reflects ahead of senior day game with ECU football
Holton Ahlers reflects ahead of senior day game with ECU football
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, FL (WITN) - Former ECU and D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers named the player of the game for the Hula Bowl Senior All-Star game on Saturday.

Holton did it with his legs and his arm as he threw a touchdown to help his team win 16-13.

Ahlers was joined by ECU teammate Noah Henderson who played on his team’s offensive line.

