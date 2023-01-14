Ahlers named “Player of the Game” at the Hula Bowl all-star game

ORLANDO, FL (WITN) - Former ECU and D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers named the player of the game for the Hula Bowl Senior All-Star game on Saturday.

Kai QB Holton Ahlers from East Carolina throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to TE Michael Ezeike from UCLA!



Kai 10 - Aina 7#HulaBowl2023 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Y9raJl8HHu — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 14, 2023

Holton did it with his legs and his arm as he threw a touchdown to help his team win 16-13.

First Quarter Highlight:



20-yard rush by Kai QB Holton Ahlers from East Carolina!#HulaBowl2023 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/lBS28Ciqeb — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 14, 2023

Ahlers was joined by ECU teammate Noah Henderson who played on his team’s offensive line.

