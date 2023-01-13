WITN continues partnership with The Junior League of Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is partnering with The Junior League of Greenville to promote the second annual Volunteer Expo.

The Volunteer Expo will be held at the Greenville convention center on Saturday January 28, from 10a.m. to 1p.m. The event is free to the public and participating organizations. It will feature over 30 local organizations looking for current and future volunteers.

Participating organizations focus on certain areas in our community such as health, poverty, local government, food insecurity, education, and more.

For more information on this organization and event, please visit https://jlgreenvillenc.org/.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.