WITN continues partnership with The Junior League of Greenville

WITN is partnering with The Junior League of Greenville to promote the second annual Volunteer...
WITN is partnering with The Junior League of Greenville to promote the second annual Volunteer Expo.(The Junior League of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is partnering with The Junior League of Greenville to promote the second annual Volunteer Expo.

The Volunteer Expo will be held at the Greenville convention center on Saturday January 28, from 10a.m. to 1p.m. The event is free to the public and participating organizations. It will feature over 30 local organizations looking for current and future volunteers.

Participating organizations focus on certain areas in our community such as health, poverty, local government, food insecurity, education, and more.

For more information on this organization and event, please visit https://jlgreenvillenc.org/.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Brian Powell
Sheriff: Escaped prisoner was still in handcuffs when caught near Martin County Government Center
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Linc Brooks
Retired Rocky Mount officer busted for trafficking cocaine
Ronald Parker, Zamian Harris
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges

Latest News

Saving Graces for Felines: Molly and Maggie
9th annual Guitarfest returns to Beaufort County
Don Skinner Guitarfest returns to Beaufort County
Book signing event in Jacksonville
Book signing event in Jacksonville
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak