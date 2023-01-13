New bridges coming to ENC counties

ONSLOW, PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers should prepare for some slower traffic as a few bridges in the East will be replaced soon.

A bridge in Onslow and a bridge in Pender counties will be replaced thanks to new contracts awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The bridge on N.C 11 over Crooked Run was built in 1962.

S & C Construction of Wilmington was awarded a $1.9 million contract to replace it and improve nearby roads and intersections.

N.C. DOT says traffic will be detoured along Garden, Pelham and Crooked Run roads during construction. The contractor may begin as early as spring 2023 and should be complete, with the new bridge opened to traffic, by the following spring.

In a separate contract, the bridge on U.S. 17 Northbound over Wolf Swamp will also be replaced by S.T. Wooten Corporation for $3.4 million.

To avoid traffic disruptions, an on-site detour consisting of a temporary bridge will be built adjacent to the existing bridge.

Work on that can start this winter and is expected to be complete by spring 2024.

